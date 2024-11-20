No 'reward system' for killing drug suspects under Marcos admin: DDB | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

No 'reward system' for killing drug suspects under Marcos admin: DDB

No 'reward system' for killing drug suspects under Marcos admin: DDB

Harlene Delgado, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DDB
|
PDEA
|
reward system
|
drug war
|
Marcos admin
|
policy
|
Duterte
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.