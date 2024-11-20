Kuwestyonableng resibo at disbursement ng confidential funds sa OVP at DepEd lumutang sa pagdinig ng Kamara | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Kuwestyonableng resibo at disbursement ng confidential funds sa OVP at DepEd lumutang sa pagdinig ng Kamara

Kuwestyonableng resibo at disbursement ng confidential funds sa OVP at DepEd lumutang sa pagdinig ng Kamara

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
confidential funds
|
disbursement
|
acknowledgment receipts
|
Office of the Vice President
|
Department of Education
|
Sara Duterte
|
House hearing
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.