DSWD: P800 million allocated to help homeless children, families | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DSWD: P800 million allocated to help homeless children, families
DSWD: P800 million allocated to help homeless children, families
Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 10:45 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DSWD
|
homeless
|
2025 budget
|
national budget
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.