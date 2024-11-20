Cayetano sorry for being 'emotional' during DPWH budget hearing | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Cayetano sorry for being 'emotional' during DPWH budget hearing

Cayetano sorry for being 'emotional' during DPWH budget hearing

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 20, 2024 11:23 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
Alan Peter Cayerano
|
Philippine Senate
|
Department of Public Works and Highways
|
DPWH
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.