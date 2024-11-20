CA confirms new Civil Service Commission chief | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
CA confirms new Civil Service Commission chief
CA confirms new Civil Service Commission chief
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 05:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
CSC
|
CA
|
Commission on Appointments
|
Marilyn Barua Yap
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.