CA confirms Jonvic Remulla as DILG chief | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
CA confirms Jonvic Remulla as DILG chief
CA confirms Jonvic Remulla as DILG chief
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 03:56 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DILG
|
Jonvic Remulla
|
CA
|
appointment
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.