Bato warns DILG over plan to slash number of PNP generals | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Bato warns DILG over plan to slash number of PNP generals
Bato warns DILG over plan to slash number of PNP generals
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 03:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
Dela Rosa
|
Bato
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
DILG
|
PNP
|
Jonvic Remulla
|
police general
|
ANC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.