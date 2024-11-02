Tons of garbage expected in Manila Memorial Park for Undas 2024 | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Tons of garbage expected in Manila Memorial Park for Undas 2024

Tons of garbage expected in Manila Memorial Park for Undas 2024

Harlene Delgado, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
Undas 2024
|
Manila Memorial Park
|
Parañaque
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.