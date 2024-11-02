PHOTO: Families of desaparacidos call for justice on All Souls' Day | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Families of desaparacidos call for justice on All Souls' Day

PHOTO: Families of desaparacidos call for justice on All Souls' Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Families and relatives of the desaparecidos gather at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on November 2, 2024, to light candles and offer flowers by the photos of their loved ones who have been missing for years.
Read More:
desaparacidos
|
All Souls Day
|
justice
|
Bantayog ng mga Bayani
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.