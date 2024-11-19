US defense chief believes PH-US alliance to 'transcend' changes in administrations | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

US defense chief believes PH-US alliance to 'transcend' changes in administrations

US defense chief believes PH-US alliance to 'transcend' changes in administrations

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
United States
|
Philippines
|
Military agreement
|
Defense
|
China
|
West Philippine Sea
|
ABSnews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.