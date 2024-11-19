Security guards warned against altering uniforms, wearing costumes during holidays | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Security guards warned against altering uniforms, wearing costumes during holidays

Security guards warned against altering uniforms, wearing costumes during holidays

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Civil Security Group
|
holiday
|
costume
|
Christmas
|
security guards
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.