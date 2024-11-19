Lawmakers seek budget for legal assistance for cops affected by war on drugs | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Lawmakers seek budget for legal assistance for cops affected by war on drugs
Lawmakers seek budget for legal assistance for cops affected by war on drugs
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 19, 2024 04:47 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Philippine National Police
|
war on drugs
|
legal assistance
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.