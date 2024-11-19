Lawmakers seek budget for legal assistance for cops affected by war on drugs | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Lawmakers seek budget for legal assistance for cops affected by war on drugs

Lawmakers seek budget for legal assistance for cops affected by war on drugs

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Philippine National Police
|
war on drugs
|
legal assistance
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.