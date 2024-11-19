DPWH explains delay in some flood control projects | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DPWH explains delay in some flood control projects

DPWH explains delay in some flood control projects

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Senate
|
budget hearing
|
DPWH
|
flood control projects
|
flood
|
flooding
|
infrastructure
|
baha
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.