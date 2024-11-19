Bill seeking to criminalize subornation of perjury get final House nod | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Bill seeking to criminalize subornation of perjury get final House nod
Bill seeking to criminalize subornation of perjury get final House nod
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 19, 2024 09:30 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
House Bill 10535
|
HB10535
|
subornation of perjury
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.