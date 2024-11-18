OCD reports no casualties from Pepito | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

OCD reports no casualties from Pepito

OCD reports no casualties from Pepito

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Office of Civil Defense
|
Pepito
|
bagyo
|
typhoon
|
disaster
|
death toll
|
OCD
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.