Ilang kongresista nag-ambag para sa P1-M pabuya sa makapagtuturo kay 'Mary Grace Piattos' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ilang kongresista nag-ambag para sa P1-M pabuya sa makapagtuturo kay 'Mary Grace Piattos'
Ilang kongresista nag-ambag para sa P1-M pabuya sa makapagtuturo kay 'Mary Grace Piattos'
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 18, 2024 09:13 PM PHT
Read More:
House quad committee
|
Mary Grace Piattos
|
Office of the Vice President
|
Commission on Audit
|
confidential funds
|
budget hearing
|
Sara Duterte
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.