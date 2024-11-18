DFA hoping to announce 'something positive soon' on Mary Jane Veloso case | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DFA hoping to announce 'something positive soon' on Mary Jane Veloso case

DFA hoping to announce 'something positive soon' on Mary Jane Veloso case

Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Philippines
|
Indonesia
|
Maryjane Veloso
|
drug mule
|
drugs
|
death row
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.