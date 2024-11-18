Congressmen dispute claims Trillanes is Malacanang’s ‘attack dog’ | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Congressmen dispute claims Trillanes is Malacanang’s ‘attack dog’

Congressmen dispute claims Trillanes is Malacanang’s ‘attack dog’

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
House Quad Comm
|
Antonio Trillanes IV
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.