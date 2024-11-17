Super Typhoon Pepito makes landfall in Dipaculao, Aurora | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Super Typhoon Pepito makes landfall in Dipaculao, Aurora

Super Typhoon Pepito makes landfall in Dipaculao, Aurora

Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Pepito
|
Weather
|
ABSNews
|
PepitoPH
|
Super Typhoon Pepito
|
weather advisory
|
PAGASA
|
anc promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.