'Pepito' weakens into typhoon; Signal No. 5 lifted | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Pepito' weakens into typhoon; Signal No. 5 lifted
'Pepito' weakens into typhoon; Signal No. 5 lifted
Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 17, 2024 09:24 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 17, 2024 09:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Pepito
|
Weather
|
ABSNews
|
PAGASA
|
PepitoPH
|
Typhoon Pepito
|
weather advisory
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.