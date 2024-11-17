Hundreds spend the night in Quezon City evacuation centers due to Pepito | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Hundreds spend the night in Quezon City evacuation centers due to Pepito

Hundreds spend the night in Quezon City evacuation centers due to Pepito

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 18, 2024 05:56 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Quezon City
|
evacuation center
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
weather
|
weather today
|
weather news
|
weather latest
|
weather updates
|
weather Philippines
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.