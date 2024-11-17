4 patay nang madaganan ng truck ng bigas na tumaob sa Ortigas | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

4 patay nang madaganan ng truck ng bigas na tumaob sa Ortigas

4 patay nang madaganan ng truck ng bigas na tumaob sa Ortigas

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ortigas Avenue
|
Lanuza
|
Pasig
|
Accident
|
truck
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.