New LRT-1 Cavite Extension opens, seen to improve Metro Manila commuting | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
New LRT-1 Cavite Extension opens, seen to improve Metro Manila commuting
New LRT-1 Cavite Extension opens, seen to improve Metro Manila commuting
Jessie Cruzat, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 16, 2024 11:49 AM PHT
|
Updated Nov 16, 2024 11:57 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1
|
Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange
|
PITX
|
Railways
|
ABSnews
|
transport
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.