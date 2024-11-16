More than 100,000 families in Albay evacuated ahead of typhoon | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

More than 100,000 families in Albay evacuated ahead of typhoon

More than 100,000 families in Albay evacuated ahead of typhoon

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 16, 2024 05:22 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Albay
|
typhoon
|
Pepito
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.