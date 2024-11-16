More than 100,000 families in Albay evacuated ahead of typhoon | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
More than 100,000 families in Albay evacuated ahead of typhoon
More than 100,000 families in Albay evacuated ahead of typhoon
Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 16, 2024 05:21 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 16, 2024 05:22 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Albay
|
typhoon
|
Pepito
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.