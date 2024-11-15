PHOTO: Sun sets in Metro Manila before stormy weekend | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Sun sets in Metro Manila before stormy weekend

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
A thick haze envelops the city as the sun sets on Friday before the forecasted bad weather as typhoon Pepito crosses the Philippines.
