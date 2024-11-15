Pinoy designs tampok sa Asia-Pacific Textile and Apparel Expo sa Singapore | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Pinoy designs tampok sa Asia-Pacific Textile and Apparel Expo sa Singapore

Pinoy designs tampok sa Asia-Pacific Textile and Apparel Expo sa Singapore

Annalyn Mabini, TFC News, Singapore
Messenger
Clipboard
tfc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Singapore
|
Pilipinas
|
APTEXPO 2024
|
TFC News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.