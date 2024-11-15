NBI rescues 23 women, teens from Tondo resort prostitution ring | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

NBI rescues 23 women, teens from Tondo resort prostitution ring

NBI rescues 23 women, teens from Tondo resort prostitution ring

Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
NBI
|
Prostitution
|
Resort
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.