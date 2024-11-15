NBI rescues 23 women, teens from Tondo resort prostitution ring | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
NBI rescues 23 women, teens from Tondo resort prostitution ring
NBI rescues 23 women, teens from Tondo resort prostitution ring
Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 15, 2024 07:59 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
NBI
|
Prostitution
|
Resort
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.