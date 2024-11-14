‘Kaya naman pala niyang dumating’: VP Sara urged to show up at budget probe after quad comm appearance | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
‘Kaya naman pala niyang dumating’: VP Sara urged to show up at budget probe after quad comm appearance
‘Kaya naman pala niyang dumating’: VP Sara urged to show up at budget probe after quad comm appearance
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 09:45 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
House
|
quad comm
|
quad committee
|
drug war
|
war on drugs
|
EJK
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Sara Duterte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.