‘Kaya naman pala niyang dumating’: VP Sara urged to show up at budget probe after quad comm appearance | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

‘Kaya naman pala niyang dumating’: VP Sara urged to show up at budget probe after quad comm appearance

‘Kaya naman pala niyang dumating’: VP Sara urged to show up at budget probe after quad comm appearance

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
House
|
quad comm
|
quad committee
|
drug war
|
war on drugs
|
EJK
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Sara Duterte
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.