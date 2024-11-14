Restaurant owners sound alarm over fake PWD cards | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Restaurant owners sound alarm over fake PWD cards
Restaurant owners sound alarm over fake PWD cards
Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 07:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Scam
|
PWD
|
Cards
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.