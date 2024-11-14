P150-B lost to typhoon damage this year: DND | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
P150-B lost to typhoon damage this year: DND
P150-B lost to typhoon damage this year: DND
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 06:40 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
DND
|
Department of National Defense
|
budget
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.