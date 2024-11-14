DND says 7 projects affected by budget cuts in AFP modernization program | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DND says 7 projects affected by budget cuts in AFP modernization program
DND says 7 projects affected by budget cuts in AFP modernization program
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 07:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
AFP
|
AFP modernization
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
West Philippine Sea
|
ABSnews
|
Senate
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.