DND says 7 projects affected by budget cuts in AFP modernization program | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DND says 7 projects affected by budget cuts in AFP modernization program

DND says 7 projects affected by budget cuts in AFP modernization program

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
AFP
|
AFP modernization
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
West Philippine Sea
|
ABSnews
|
Senate
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.