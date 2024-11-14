Automated counting machines na gagamitin sa Halalan 2025, ininspeksyon | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Automated counting machines na gagamitin sa Halalan 2025, ininspeksyon
Automated counting machines na gagamitin sa Halalan 2025, ininspeksyon
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 09:35 PM PHT
Read More:
automated counting machines
|
Commission on Elections
|
field test
|
Halalan 2025
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.