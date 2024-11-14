Automated counting machines na gagamitin sa Halalan 2025, ininspeksyon | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Automated counting machines na gagamitin sa Halalan 2025, ininspeksyon

Automated counting machines na gagamitin sa Halalan 2025, ininspeksyon

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
automated counting machines
|
Commission on Elections
|
field test
|
Halalan 2025
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.