3 dayuhang sangkot umano sa pamamaril arestado; P1.2M shabu nakuha | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

3 dayuhang sangkot umano sa pamamaril arestado; P1.2M shabu nakuha

3 dayuhang sangkot umano sa pamamaril arestado; P1.2M shabu nakuha

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Crime
|
shooting incident
|
illegal drugs
|
foreign nationals
|
Parañaque City
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.