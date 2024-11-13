Filipino fishermen harassed by Chinese coast guard near Escoda Shoal | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Filipino fishermen harassed by Chinese coast guard near Escoda Shoal
Filipino fishermen harassed by Chinese coast guard near Escoda Shoal
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 13, 2024 11:08 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Chinese Coast Guard
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
Bajo de Masinloc
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.