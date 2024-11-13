FACT CHECK: ‘Di totoo ang ABS-CBN report tungkol sa pag-aresto kay Bo Sanchez | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
FACT CHECK: ‘Di totoo ang ABS-CBN report tungkol sa pag-aresto kay Bo Sanchez
FACT CHECK: ‘Di totoo ang ABS-CBN report tungkol sa pag-aresto kay Bo Sanchez
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Published Nov 13, 2024 06:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bo Sanchez
|
ABS-CBN Website
|
ABS-CBN Fake Website
|
misinformation
|
disinformation
|
fact check
|
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.