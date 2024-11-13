BI: No grounds to prevent Garma, daughter from leaving the Philippines | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
BI: No grounds to prevent Garma, daughter from leaving the Philippines
BI: No grounds to prevent Garma, daughter from leaving the Philippines
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 13, 2024 10:57 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Royina Garma
|
Bureau of Immigration
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.