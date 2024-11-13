Advocates seek bigger budget for active transportation amid growing number of cyclists | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Advocates seek bigger budget for active transportation amid growing number of cyclists

Advocates seek bigger budget for active transportation amid growing number of cyclists

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bilang Siklista Bicycle Count 2024
|
bike lanes
|
active transport infrastructure
|
DOTr budget
|
ABSNews
|
cycling
|
Move As One Coalition
|
transportation
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.