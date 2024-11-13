'Kayo mismo ba, pumatay?' Duterte says, yes, he has killed '6 or 7' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Kayo mismo ba, pumatay?' Duterte says, yes, he has killed '6 or 7'
'Kayo mismo ba, pumatay?' Duterte says, yes, he has killed '6 or 7'
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 13, 2024 03:45 PM PHT
Read More:
Rodrigo Duterte
|
House of Representatives
|
Quad Committee
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.