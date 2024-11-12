Teodoro says not expecting Trump to demand PH payment for military protection | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Teodoro says not expecting Trump to demand PH payment for military protection
Teodoro says not expecting Trump to demand PH payment for military protection
Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 07:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
West Philippine Sea
|
Philippines-Australia Defense Ministers Meeting
|
China
|
Donald Trump
|
ABSNews
|
Gibo Teodoro
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.