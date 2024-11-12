Cynthia Villar questions condo distribution under 4PH | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Cynthia Villar questions condo distribution under 4PH
Cynthia Villar questions condo distribution under 4PH
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 06:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
Cynthia Villar
|
4PH
|
Pambansang Pabahay Pasa sa Pilipino
|
housing
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.