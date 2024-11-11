VP Sara denies ‘Save the Queen’ plot | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

VP Sara denies ‘Save the Queen’ plot

VP Sara denies ‘Save the Queen’ plot

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
OVP
|
vice president
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
politics
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.