PHOTO: Praying for good weather in Binangonan | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Praying for good weather in Binangonan

PHOTO: Praying for good weather in Binangonan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Residents go about their activities for the day at Binangonan Fishport in Laguna Bay, Rizal, on November 11, 2024. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 is currently in effect over Rizal province as Typhoon Nika moves northwestward after making landfall in Dilasag, Aurora on Monday morning.
Read More:
NikaPH
|
TCWS 1
|
Rizal
|
Binangonan
|
Binangonan Fish port
|
ABSNews
|
weather
|
Typhoon Nika
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.