MMDA suspends number coding due to Typhoon Nika | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
MMDA suspends number coding due to Typhoon Nika
MMDA suspends number coding due to Typhoon Nika
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 11, 2024 08:16 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority
|
Number coding
|
Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program
|
NikaPH
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.