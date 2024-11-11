Marcos Jr.: Gov't prepared for the 3 cyclones set to hit PH | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos Jr.: Gov't prepared for the 3 cyclones set to hit PH
Marcos Jr.: Gov't prepared for the 3 cyclones set to hit PH
Harlene Delgado, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 12:04 AM PHT
|
Updated Nov 12, 2024 12:05 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
bagyo
|
weather
|
NikaPH
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.