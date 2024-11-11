House panel invites lawyer notarizing OVP documents in next probe | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House panel invites lawyer notarizing OVP documents in next probe

House panel invites lawyer notarizing OVP documents in next probe

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
OVP
|
vice president
|
House of Representatives
|
Congress
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.