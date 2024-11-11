AFP says to continue defending PH’s sovereign rights as China opposes new sea laws | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

AFP says to continue defending PH’s sovereign rights as China opposes new sea laws

AFP says to continue defending PH’s sovereign rights as China opposes new sea laws

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
military
|
defense
|
China Philippines
|
China
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
sovereign rights
|
West Philippine Sea
|
South China Sea
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.