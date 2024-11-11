AFP says to continue defending PH’s sovereign rights as China opposes new sea laws | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
AFP says to continue defending PH’s sovereign rights as China opposes new sea laws
AFP says to continue defending PH’s sovereign rights as China opposes new sea laws
Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 11, 2024 12:05 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
military
|
defense
|
China Philippines
|
China
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
sovereign rights
|
West Philippine Sea
|
South China Sea
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.