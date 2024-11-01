PHOTO: Thousands of Filipinos flock to cemeteries | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

PHOTO: Thousands of Filipinos flock to cemeteries

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Updated Nov 01, 2024 01:13 PM PHT
The Manila North Cemetery is one of the biggest and most frequented final resting places throughout the country. This year, it expects to receive 1.5 million Filipinos within Metro Manila and nearby regions.
