Over 600,000 troop to major Manila cemeteries for Undas | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Over 600,000 troop to major Manila cemeteries for Undas

Over 600,000 troop to major Manila cemeteries for Undas

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Undas 2024
|
All Saints Day
|
ABSNews
|
Long weekend
|
Manila
|
Cemetery
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.