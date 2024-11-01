Marcos to Filipinos: May 'Undas' rekindle us to be better persons | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos to Filipinos: May 'Undas' rekindle us to be better persons

Marcos to Filipinos: May 'Undas' rekindle us to be better persons

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Undas
|
Undas 2024
|
Marcos
|
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
holiday
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.