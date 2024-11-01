Marcos assures gov't working to strengthen disaster response amid climate change | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos assures gov't working to strengthen disaster response amid climate change
Marcos assures gov't working to strengthen disaster response amid climate change
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 01, 2024 03:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Climate Change
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Disaster preparedness
|
Kristineph
|
Leonph
|
Typhoons
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.