Marcos assures gov't working to strengthen disaster response amid climate change | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos assures gov't working to strengthen disaster response amid climate change

Marcos assures gov't working to strengthen disaster response amid climate change

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Climate Change
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Disaster preparedness
|
Kristineph
|
Leonph
|
Typhoons
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.